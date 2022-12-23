Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

