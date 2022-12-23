NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in JD.com by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 505,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 159,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8 %

JD.com Company Profile

JD opened at $57.67 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.