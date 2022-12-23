iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,327 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 16.1% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,128,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.10.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.