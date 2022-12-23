55,450 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 454,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 332,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 162,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

BAC stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.