NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1,246.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after acquiring an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $163.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $264.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

