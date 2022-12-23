NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 4,218 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL opened at $50.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

