Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

