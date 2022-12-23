Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $165.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

