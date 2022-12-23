Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,036 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 57,030 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,050,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

