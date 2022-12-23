Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $255.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $350.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

