Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

AJG stock opened at $188.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $201.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.73.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

