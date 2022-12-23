Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.7 %

LMT stock opened at $479.30 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $343.78 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.03.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

