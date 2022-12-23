ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after buying an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after buying an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Synopsys by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS opened at $321.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

