ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,039 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

