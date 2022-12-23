Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

DVN stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.