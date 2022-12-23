ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 22,210 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,681 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,333 shares of company stock worth $6,344,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

