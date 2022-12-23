Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $184,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $703.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $929.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $684.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $654.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

