My Legacy Advisors LLC Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 173,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 64,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

