Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Invests $178,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after acquiring an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $50.86.

