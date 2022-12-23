Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.64 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $225.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

