LexAurum Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,379 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.15. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

