Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Blackstone stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

