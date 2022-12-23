Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $69.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

