Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.78 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 63.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $435.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.20 and its 200-day moving average is $365.71. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

