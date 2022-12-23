Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

DG stock opened at $245.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.