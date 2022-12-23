Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 8.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.11 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.22.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

