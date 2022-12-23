Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 535,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day moving average is $147.58. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

