The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after buying an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after buying an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.18. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.