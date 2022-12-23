Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 102,611 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 102,611 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 71,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

