Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $820,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

