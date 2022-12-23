Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after buying an additional 1,141,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after buying an additional 141,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Trading Down 4.0 %

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

