Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $378,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $161,754,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,972,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $175.69 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.