Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 21,400 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after acquiring an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $136.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.