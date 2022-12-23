Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.15 on Friday. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 140.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the first quarter worth about $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.