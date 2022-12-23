Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,578 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,296,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,229 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

