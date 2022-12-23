Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues Earnings Results

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.76. Toro has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 233.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 59,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

