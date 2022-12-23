Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.