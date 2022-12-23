Diligent Investors LLC Sells 186 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after buying an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after buying an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.