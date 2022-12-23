Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.72–$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.43 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $236,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

