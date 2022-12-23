Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,031 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.