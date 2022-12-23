Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 68,968 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 823,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,968 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises about 5.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $10,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,921,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after acquiring an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,345,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 243,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,929,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

PHYS stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

