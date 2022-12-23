GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 911 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.68 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $145.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

