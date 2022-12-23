Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $229,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.87 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 1.06.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

