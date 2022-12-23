Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Freeport-McMoRan has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,546.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 930,912 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after acquiring an additional 910,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,403,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,812,000 after acquiring an additional 406,685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 615.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 257,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 133.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 176,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

