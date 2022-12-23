Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:H opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

