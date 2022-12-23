Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a top pick rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:H opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.22. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

