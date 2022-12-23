Burleson & Company LLC Has $12.87 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after buying an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after buying an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $349.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

