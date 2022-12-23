Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 532 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $766.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,226,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $733.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $740.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.