Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares in the company, valued at $535,581.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $59,520,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

