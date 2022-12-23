Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $604,000 Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

OMFL opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49.

