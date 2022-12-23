Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New $801,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 169.5% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $239.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

